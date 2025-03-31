Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's Better at Bliss: Centennial Conference Center venue access, Ride share updates

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander, shares updates on Centennial Banquet and Conference Center procurement and rideshare ease-of-access on post in the continuing video series "It's Better at Bliss."

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 16:09
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    soldier
    quality of life
    IMCOM
    family
    AMC
    army

