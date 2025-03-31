Col Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander, shares updates on Centennial Banquet and Conference Center procurement and rideshare ease-of-access on post in the continuing video series "It's Better at Bliss."
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 16:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|957193
|VIRIN:
|250331-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|250331
|Filename:
|DOD_110895344
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, It's Better at Bliss: Centennial Conference Center venue access, Ride share updates, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.