    Chicago White Sox on their Opening Day and 125th anniversary celebration flyover

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche and Christina Pultrone

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    What a day at the ballpark! The Illinois National Guard was proud to support the Chicago White Sox on their Opening Day and 125th anniversary celebration on March 27. As fans filled Guaranteed Rate Field with excitement and team spirit, our UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters soared over the stadium in a powerful flyover that kicked off the festivities in true Illinois fashion.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 15:32
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    baseball
    sports
    MLB
    Major League Baseball
    Chicago White Sox

