Chicago White Sox on their Opening Day and 125th anniversary celebration flyover

What a day at the ballpark! The Illinois National Guard was proud to support the Chicago White Sox on their Opening Day and 125th anniversary celebration on March 27. As fans filled Guaranteed Rate Field with excitement and team spirit, our UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters soared over the stadium in a powerful flyover that kicked off the festivities in true Illinois fashion.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957188
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-XJ169-5026
|Filename:
|DOD_110895214
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
