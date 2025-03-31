Chicago White Sox on their Opening Day and 125th anniversary celebration flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What a day at the ballpark! The Illinois National Guard was proud to support the Chicago White Sox on their Opening Day and 125th anniversary celebration on March 27. As fans filled Guaranteed Rate Field with excitement and team spirit, our UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters soared over the stadium in a powerful flyover that kicked off the festivities in true Illinois fashion.