This video introduces new U.S. Navy aviation "A" school students and other viewers to the CNATT Micro Learning Channel found on YouTube. Senior Chief Aerographer's Mate Aysa Andrews, CNATT master training specialist, serves as on-screen narrator.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957185
|VIRIN:
|250331-N-YF503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110895016
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CNATT Microvideo Learning YouTube Channel intro video, by Jose Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
