U.S. Army JFK Special Warfare Center Bone Marrow Registration B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center under the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Special Operations Center of Excellence, facilitate bone marrow screening to over 1,000 Soldiers in support of a fellow 82nd Airborne Division Soldier in need of bone marrow at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 31, 2025. Soldiers scanned a QWR code and completed an online questionnaire to determine if they were eligible to donate. (U.S. Army video by Jason Gambardella)

The video footage depicted is a B-Roll package of the actual event and is approved for release.