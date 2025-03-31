U.S. Army JFK Special Warfare Center Bone Marrow Registration B Roll

Members from Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center under the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Special Operations Center of Excellence, facilitate bone marrow screening to over 1,000 Soldiers in support of a fellow 82nd Airborne Division Soldier in need of bone marrow at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 31, 2025. Soldiers scanned a QWR code and completed an online questionnaire to determine if they were eligible to donate. (U.S. Army video by Jason Gambardella)
The video footage depicted is a B-Roll package of the actual event and is approved for release.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957183
|VIRIN:
|250331-A-UL938-6055
|Filename:
|DOD_110895011
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
