1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Air Raid Course

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct an air raid course hosted by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 20, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe Music: War of Words performed by Benjamin McAvoy and William Featherby.
