Hill AFB Airmen complete a Costa Rica humanitarian project

Ten Airmen out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, complete a humanitarian trip, Jan. 10-21, 2025, at San Jose, Costa Rica. This was the second year Hill AFB Airmen partnered with the Chapel to conduct a humanitarian trip focused on helping impoverished communities, gaining a broader worldview and fostering resiliency within each service member. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 14:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957172
|VIRIN:
|250331-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110894681
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, SAN JOSé, CR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.