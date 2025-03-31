Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB Airmen complete a Costa Rica humanitarian project

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Ten Airmen out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, complete a humanitarian trip, Jan. 10-21, 2025, at San Jose, Costa Rica. This was the second year Hill AFB Airmen partnered with the Chapel to conduct a humanitarian trip focused on helping impoverished communities, gaining a broader worldview and fostering resiliency within each service member. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 14:27
    Chapel
    Resiliency
    USSOUTHCOM
    Costa Rica
    75th Air Base Wing

