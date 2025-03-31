Hill AFB Airmen complete a Costa Rica humanitarian project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957172" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ten Airmen out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, complete a humanitarian trip, Jan. 10-21, 2025, at San Jose, Costa Rica. This was the second year Hill AFB Airmen partnered with the Chapel to conduct a humanitarian trip focused on helping impoverished communities, gaining a broader worldview and fostering resiliency within each service member. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)