U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Propulsion Flight of the 3rd Maintenance Squadron and the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron remove a Pratt & Whitney F119 engine from an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 17. When an aircraft is grounded for a long duration, whether due to maintenance, storage, or operational pause: the engine can be vulnerable to internal corrosion, seal degradation, and other forms of wear that are not immediately visible. Re-preservation is a critical process that helps ensure the engine remains within performance and safety standards. Removing the F119 engine from an F-22 is a highly technical process that demands precision, coordination and safety at every stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 14:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957171
|VIRIN:
|250327-F-SP759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110894648
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-22 Engine Removal B-ROLL, by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.