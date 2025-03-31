F-22 Engine Removal B-22

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Propulsion Flight of the 3rd Maintenance Squadron and the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron remove a Pratt & Whitney F119 engine from an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 17. When an aircraft is grounded for a long duration, whether due to maintenance, storage, or operational pause: the engine can be vulnerable to internal corrosion, seal degradation, and other forms of wear that are not immediately visible. Re-preservation is a critical process that helps ensure the engine remains within performance and safety standards. Removing the F119 engine from an F-22 is a highly technical process that demands precision, coordination and safety at every stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957171
    VIRIN: 250327-F-SP759-1002
    Filename: DOD_110894648
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    Readiness
    JBER
    3MXS
    3rdWing
    ArcticWarrior

