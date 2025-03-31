F-22 Engine Removal B-22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Propulsion Flight of the 3rd Maintenance Squadron and the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron remove a Pratt & Whitney F119 engine from an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 17. When an aircraft is grounded for a long duration, whether due to maintenance, storage, or operational pause: the engine can be vulnerable to internal corrosion, seal degradation, and other forms of wear that are not immediately visible. Re-preservation is a critical process that helps ensure the engine remains within performance and safety standards. Removing the F119 engine from an F-22 is a highly technical process that demands precision, coordination and safety at every stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)