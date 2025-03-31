NAVWAR Connects with Future Innovators at FIRST Robotics Competition

250331-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2025) Ten out of 51 high school teams, mentored by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific employees, competed at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST®) Robotics Competition (FRC) San Diego Regionals Tournament March 21-23 at the University of California San Diego LionTree Arena. With support from the DOD, NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific have engaged hundreds of teams in the past 10-plus years, with an average of 40 to 50 teams mentored by NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific employees competing in FIRST® every year. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957169
|VIRIN:
|250331-N-GC965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110894632
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.