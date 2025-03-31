NAVWAR Connects with Future Innovators at FIRST Robotics Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957169" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250331-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2025) Ten out of 51 high school teams, mentored by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific employees, competed at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST®) Robotics Competition (FRC) San Diego Regionals Tournament March 21-23 at the University of California San Diego LionTree Arena. With support from the DOD, NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific have engaged hundreds of teams in the past 10-plus years, with an average of 40 to 50 teams mentored by NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific employees competing in FIRST® every year. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)