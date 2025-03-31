Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Connects with Future Innovators at FIRST Robotics Competition

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250331-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2025) Ten out of 51 high school teams, mentored by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific employees, competed at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST®) Robotics Competition (FRC) San Diego Regionals Tournament March 21-23 at the University of California San Diego LionTree Arena. With support from the DOD, NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific have engaged hundreds of teams in the past 10-plus years, with an average of 40 to 50 teams mentored by NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific employees competing in FIRST® every year. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 14:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    DOD STEM
    NIWC Pacific
    NAVWAR
    FIRST Robotics Competition

