    436th SFS Ravens in action

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ratha Lay, 436th Security Forces Squadron Ravens team leader, and Staff Sgt. Shaun Jones, 436th SFS Ravens team member, discuss the Ravens team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 31, 2025. The Ravens are part of the 436th SFS, specializing in providing security while aboard the C-5M Super Galaxy and the C-17A Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957167
    VIRIN: 250331-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_110894544
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Ravens
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    436th Security Forces

