Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2025. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 10:49
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|957147
VIRIN:
|250328-M-JM917-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110894101
Length:
|00:01:13
Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Alpha Company Pick Up, by PFC Jaden Beardsley and LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
