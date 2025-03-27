Alpha Company Pick Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2025. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)