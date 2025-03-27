Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley and Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2025. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957147
    VIRIN: 250328-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110894101
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Pick Up, by PFC Jaden Beardsley and LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit
    Drill Instructor
    Pick Up
    ERR
    MCRDPI

