    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 8 MED BDE – ZERO AND GROUPING – 28, MARCH 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 8 MED BDE are shown here on Range 29B during Zero and Grouping. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957146
    VIRIN: 250328-A-IE493-5643
    Filename: DOD_110894099
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 8 MED BDE – ZERO AND GROUPING – 28, MARCH 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 8 MED BDE – ZERO AND GROUPING

