    SHARP in Action at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    In this video for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Satinnelle Poore, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), explains the Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program and the support it provides. Moore explains how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to preventing sexual harassment and assault, and to supporting those affected through education, resources, and a culture of respect.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 10:12
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US

