In this video for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Satinnelle Poore, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), explains the Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program and the support it provides. Moore explains how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to preventing sexual harassment and assault, and to supporting those affected through education, resources, and a culture of respect.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957143
|VIRIN:
|310325-A-QI813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110894021
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SHARP in Action at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.