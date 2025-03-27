SHARP in Action at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Satinnelle Poore, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), explains the Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program and the support it provides. Moore explains how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to preventing sexual harassment and assault, and to supporting those affected through education, resources, and a culture of respect.