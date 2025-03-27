Interview: 414th Contracting Support Brigade hosts customer acquisition education conference

U.S. Army Maj. Mohamed Saeed, a contracting officer assigned to the operations, plans and training directorate, 414th Contracting Support Brigade (414th CSB), speaks to the importance of the Customer Acquisition Education Conference at the Golden Lion Conference Center, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, March 18, 2025. This conference is a key part of the 414th CSB’s continuous effort to enhance service and support, fostering a deeper understanding of acquisition processes, minimizing risks and maximizing the value delivered with each contract. The 414th CSB's mission is to provide direct contracting support to U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigades, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and supporting units in the Vicenza and Darby military communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)
Shot List
(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Maj. Mohamed Saeed speaks about the Customer Acquisition Education Conference
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 09:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957139
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-SB019-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110893839
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
