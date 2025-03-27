Interview: 414th Contracting Support Brigade hosts customer acquisition education conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957139" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Mohamed Saeed, a contracting officer assigned to the operations, plans and training directorate, 414th Contracting Support Brigade (414th CSB), speaks to the importance of the Customer Acquisition Education Conference at the Golden Lion Conference Center, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, March 18, 2025. This conference is a key part of the 414th CSB’s continuous effort to enhance service and support, fostering a deeper understanding of acquisition processes, minimizing risks and maximizing the value delivered with each contract. The 414th CSB's mission is to provide direct contracting support to U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigades, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and supporting units in the Vicenza and Darby military communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)





Shot List

(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Maj. Mohamed Saeed speaks about the Customer Acquisition Education Conference