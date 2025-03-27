Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: 414th Contracting Support Brigade hosts customer acquisition education conference

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Mohamed Saeed, a contracting officer assigned to the operations, plans and training directorate, 414th Contracting Support Brigade (414th CSB), speaks to the importance of the Customer Acquisition Education Conference at the Golden Lion Conference Center, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, March 18, 2025. This conference is a key part of the 414th CSB’s continuous effort to enhance service and support, fostering a deeper understanding of acquisition processes, minimizing risks and maximizing the value delivered with each contract. The 414th CSB's mission is to provide direct contracting support to U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigades, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and supporting units in the Vicenza and Darby military communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)


    Shot List
    (00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Maj. Mohamed Saeed speaks about the Customer Acquisition Education Conference

    Location: VICENZA, IT

