Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU Realistic Urban Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, March 1-21, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957132
    VIRIN: 250331-M-DB868-1001
    Filename: DOD_110893811
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU Realistic Urban Training, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU, 3/6, RUT, TRAP, raid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download