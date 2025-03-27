U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, March 1-21, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957132
|VIRIN:
|250331-M-DB868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110893811
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd MEU Realistic Urban Training, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
