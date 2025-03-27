Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Squadron 2CR LFX POV GoPro Footage

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army SSG Anthony Pagan, a Weapons Squad Leader assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, controls the direction and rate of fire for his M240B Machine Gun team while SGT Nolan McDaniel, acting Bravo Team Leader, assaults a trenchworks and bunker system during live fire exercise 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 20, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 08:58
    Category: B-Roll
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ToujoursPret

