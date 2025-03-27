Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: 173rd Airborne Brigade and SETAF-AF host Innovation Week

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade host the inaugural Vicenza Military Community (VMC) Innovation Week at Caserma Del Din, Italy, March 25, 2025. SETAF-AF showcases how units across the VMC are already supporting innovation. These efforts support bottom-up problem-solving to enable process improvements, improve warfighter readiness and resilience, and deploy technology to increase warfighting lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) Medium Shot: Drone Flying
    (00:08:29) Medium Shot: Drone Flying
    (00:17:01) Close up: Italian Soldier talking, drone flying in background
    (00:30:47) Medium Shot: Italian Soldiers talking
    (00:43:10) Long Shot: Soldiers walking with a drone
    (00:46:34) Medium Shot: Soldier adjusting a drone
    (00:50:39) Long Shot: Drone flying
    (00:57:21) Long Shot: Drone flying
    (01:02:39) Long Shot: Soldiers getting briefed
    (01:12:13) Close up: Drone flying
    (01:26:32) Long Shot: Drone flying
    (01:38:36) Close up: Rack focus to drone
    (01:42:16) Medium Shot: Pan to airmen getting briefed.
    (01:52:49) Medium Shot: Pan to airmen getting briefed.
    (02:02:40) Long Shot: Drone flying
    (02:10:42) Long Shot: Drone flying
    (02:14:03) Medium shot: men discussing
    (02:30:13) Long Shot: Soldier getting briefed
    (02:34:27) Close up: Drone flying
    (02:44:07) Medium Shot: Soldiers getting briefed
    (02:50:31) Close up: Drone
    (02:59:01) Long Shot: Drone flying
    (03:16:26) Long shot: Man throwing drone
    (03:25:30) Medium shot: Pan of Soldiers getting briefed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957125
    VIRIN: 250325-A-NF813-1001
    Filename: DOD_110893782
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Drone
    Innovation
    173rd IBCT
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    InnovationWeek

