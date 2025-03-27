U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade host the inaugural Vicenza Military Community (VMC) Innovation Week at Caserma Del Din, Italy, March 25, 2025. SETAF-AF showcases how units across the VMC are already supporting innovation. These efforts support bottom-up problem-solving to enable process improvements, improve warfighter readiness and resilience, and deploy technology to increase warfighting lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)
Shot List
(00:00:00) Medium Shot: Drone Flying
(00:08:29) Medium Shot: Drone Flying
(00:17:01) Close up: Italian Soldier talking, drone flying in background
(00:30:47) Medium Shot: Italian Soldiers talking
(00:43:10) Long Shot: Soldiers walking with a drone
(00:46:34) Medium Shot: Soldier adjusting a drone
(00:50:39) Long Shot: Drone flying
(00:57:21) Long Shot: Drone flying
(01:02:39) Long Shot: Soldiers getting briefed
(01:12:13) Close up: Drone flying
(01:26:32) Long Shot: Drone flying
(01:38:36) Close up: Rack focus to drone
(01:42:16) Medium Shot: Pan to airmen getting briefed.
(01:52:49) Medium Shot: Pan to airmen getting briefed.
(02:02:40) Long Shot: Drone flying
(02:10:42) Long Shot: Drone flying
(02:14:03) Medium shot: men discussing
(02:30:13) Long Shot: Soldier getting briefed
(02:34:27) Close up: Drone flying
(02:44:07) Medium Shot: Soldiers getting briefed
(02:50:31) Close up: Drone
(02:59:01) Long Shot: Drone flying
(03:16:26) Long shot: Man throwing drone
(03:25:30) Medium shot: Pan of Soldiers getting briefed.
Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 09:37
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|957125
VIRIN:
|250325-A-NF813-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110893782
Length:
|00:03:34
Location:
|VICENZA, IT
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Broll: 173rd Airborne Brigade and SETAF-AF host Innovation Week, by SGT Christopher Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
