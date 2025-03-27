Broll: 173rd Airborne Brigade and SETAF-AF host Innovation Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade host the inaugural Vicenza Military Community (VMC) Innovation Week at Caserma Del Din, Italy, March 25, 2025. SETAF-AF showcases how units across the VMC are already supporting innovation. These efforts support bottom-up problem-solving to enable process improvements, improve warfighter readiness and resilience, and deploy technology to increase warfighting lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)



