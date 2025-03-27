Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission in Germany and Norway, March 23-27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S., Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    “Atoms” by Ukiyo (PRS) is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957123
    VIRIN: 250324-A-NH796-7824
    Filename: DOD_110893777
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    86thAirliftWing
    ThunderboltConvergence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download