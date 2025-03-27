U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission in Germany and Norway, March 23-27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S., Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
“Atoms” by Ukiyo (PRS) is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957123
|VIRIN:
|250324-A-NH796-7824
|Filename:
|DOD_110893777
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
