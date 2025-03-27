NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission in Germany and Norway, March 23-27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S., Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)



“Atoms” by Ukiyo (PRS) is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com.