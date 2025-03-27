U.S. and Philippines Armies Strengthen Medical Evacuation Skills

Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2nd Forward Support Medical Platoon, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) on medical evacuation utilizing the UH-60 Black Hawk with the Philippine Army’s 5th and 7th Infantry Division on March 24, 2025, in support of Salaknib 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|03.24.2025
|03.31.2025 04:40
|Video Productions
|957114
|250324-A-OL548-4892
|DOD_110893728
|00:00:47
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|0
|0
