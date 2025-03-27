Joint Sling Load Operation Training between Philippine and US Army Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the Philippine Army 5th, 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army with the Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conducted combined Sling Load Tactical Operations training during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 27, 2025. Salaknib is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to improve interoperability, enhance capabilities, and strengthen the partnership built through decades of shared training and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)