Soldiers of the Philippines Army’s 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers of the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, participated in a subject matter expert exchange on survivability training with construction equipment during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 26, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 04:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957108
|VIRIN:
|250326-A-OL548-9730
|Filename:
|DOD_110893702
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Philippine and US Army Soldiers Conduct Survivability Subject Matter Expert Exchange, by SGT Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
