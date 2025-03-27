Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 25 | EOD and CBRN Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    CAMP AQUINO, PHILIPPINES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Army Support Command; U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 303d Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command; and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron-174, Marine Air Group 24, 1st Marine Air Wing, share operations, techniques, and various equipment to effectively neutralize explosive threats, including but not limited to improvised explosive devices and chemical hazards during Salaknib 2025 at Camp Aquino, Philippines, on March 25, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 04:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957097
    VIRIN: 250325-A-PR546-3015
    Filename: DOD_110893444
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CAMP AQUINO, PH

    Salaknib25, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, USARPAC, INDOPACOM, Philippines, Salaknib

