Salaknib 25 | EOD and CBRN Subject Matter Expert Exchange

Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Army Support Command; U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 303d Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command; and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron-174, Marine Air Group 24, 1st Marine Air Wing, share operations, techniques, and various equipment to effectively neutralize explosive threats, including but not limited to improvised explosive devices and chemical hazards during Salaknib 2025 at Camp Aquino, Philippines, on March 25, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
