    Salaknib 25 | 1-21 Gimlets Uncasing of the Colors Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers of the Philippine Army 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, participate in the Uncasing of the Colors Ceremony at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. The ceremony is a tradition which symbolizes the Gimlets’ past battle achievements in the Philippines and their long-standing dedication to partnership with the Philippine Army.

    Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 01:25
    Location: PH

