Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 2 dogs off 14-foot disabled boat near Cat Island, S.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957082" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah air crew rescued two people and their two dogs from a 14-foot disabled boat near, Cat Island, South Carolina, March 29, 2025. The two people and their dogs were taken to Georgetown Airport without reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)