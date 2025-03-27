Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 2 dogs off 14-foot disabled boat near Cat Island, S.C.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah air crew rescued two people and their two dogs from a 14-foot disabled boat near, Cat Island, South Carolina, March 29, 2025. The two people and their dogs were taken to Georgetown Airport without reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2025 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957082
|VIRIN:
|250330-G-G0107-1306
|Filename:
|DOD_110893129
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAT ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.