    Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 2 dogs off 14-foot disabled boat near Cat Island, S.C.

    CAT ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah air crew rescued two people and their two dogs from a 14-foot disabled boat near, Cat Island, South Carolina, March 29, 2025. The two people and their dogs were taken to Georgetown Airport without reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957082
    VIRIN: 250330-G-G0107-1306
    Filename: DOD_110893129
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAT ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    South Carolina
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

