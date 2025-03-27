Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F Morale Video

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Thomas Vega 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Operation Holistic Warrior 2025 morale video. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Thomas Vega)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957079
    VIRIN: 250330-A-RV059-2185
    PIN: 002
    Filename: DOD_110893106
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    H2F
    OHW2025
    OperationHolisticWarrior2025
    HolisticHealthAndFitness

