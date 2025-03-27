Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Holistic Warrior 2025 Testimonial - Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Alvarez

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Zachary Potter 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Alvarez talks about her expectations and personal benefits of Operation Holistic Warrior 2025 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, March 28, 2025. Forty-nine soldiers from 40 units are attending OHW 2025, an annual workshop dedicated to strengthening the Army Reserve fighting force across the five Holistic Health and Fitness domains: sleep readiness, mental readiness, spiritual readiness, nutritional readiness, and physical readiness. Operation Holistic Warrior supports soldiers in adopting an H2F lifestyle, optimizing their performance both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Zachary Potter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957078
    VIRIN: 250328-A-GB556-7498
    Filename: DOD_110893105
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

