Operation Holistic Warrior 2025 Testimonial - Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Alvarez

Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Alvarez talks about her expectations and personal benefits of Operation Holistic Warrior 2025 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, March 28, 2025. Forty-nine soldiers from 40 units are attending OHW 2025, an annual workshop dedicated to strengthening the Army Reserve fighting force across the five Holistic Health and Fitness domains: sleep readiness, mental readiness, spiritual readiness, nutritional readiness, and physical readiness. Operation Holistic Warrior supports soldiers in adopting an H2F lifestyle, optimizing their performance both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Zachary Potter)