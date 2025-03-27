Army Reserve Sgt. Brain Heisey says 'Compete and let it all out there'

Army Reserve Sgt. Brian Heisey, a medical logistics specialist from the Nashville, Tenn. based Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, encourages Soldiers to participate and do their best in the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command at Fort McCoy, Wis. on March 29, 2025. The top performing Soldiers from both AR-MEDCOM and the 3rd TMC will be formed into one squad per their respective commands in preparation for the Army Reserve-level Best Squad Competition hosted by the Fort Bragg, N.C. based U.S. Army Reserve Command this summer. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
