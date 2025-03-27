Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Sgt. Brain Heisey says 'Compete and let it all out there'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Sgt. Brian Heisey, a medical logistics specialist from the Nashville, Tenn. based Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, encourages Soldiers to participate and do their best in the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command at Fort McCoy, Wis. on March 29, 2025. The top performing Soldiers from both AR-MEDCOM and the 3rd TMC will be formed into one squad per their respective commands in preparation for the Army Reserve-level Best Squad Competition hosted by the Fort Bragg, N.C. based U.S. Army Reserve Command this summer. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957076
    VIRIN: 250329-A-YH571-7477
    Filename: DOD_110893062
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Sgt. Brain Heisey says 'Compete and let it all out there', by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Warrior Medics
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Best Squad Competition 2025
    SE-MARSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download