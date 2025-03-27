Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM, 3rd TMC Soldiers finish strong in inaugural Best Squad Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    FORT MCCOY, Wis. - The "Warrior Medics" from various subordinate units under the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command competed against the "Desert Medics" from myriad units under the Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command during their joint and inaugural Best Squad Competition held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from March 24, 2025, through March 30, 2025. Eight AR-MEDCOM Soldiers took part in the competition and were split into two squads, while 17 Soldiers of the 3rd TMC competed in four squads.

    For approximately a week, both the AR-MEDCOM and the 3rd TMC squads took part in a multitude of challenges and events such as the Norwegian Foot March, physical fitness events, weapons qualification ranges, written assessments, a land navigation course, a litter obstacle course and an appearance board.

    The AR-MEDCOM Best Noncommissioned Officer and the AR-MEDCOM Best Soldier, as well as the AR-MEDCOM Best Squad to advance onto the U.S. Army Reserve-level competition later this year, were announced during the awards ceremony on March 30, 2025:

    AR-MEDCOM Best NCO: Sgt. Max Wright, representing the Fort Sheridan, Ill. based Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group

    AR-MEDCOM Best Soldier: Spc. Manuel Chavoya, representing the Camp Parks, Calif. based Western MARSG

    AR-MEDCOM Best Squad
    * Staff Sgt. Jennifer Phillips, representing the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness Training Command

    * Sgt. Max Wright

    * Cpl. Acasia Lanzaderas, representing the Southeast MARSG

    * Spc. Manuel Chavoya

    * Spc. Carlos Figueredo, representing the Northeast MARSG

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Lost Crusaders
    Artist: Hampus Naeselius

    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 14:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    AR-MEDCOM
    combat ready
    Best Squad Competition
    Warrior Medics
    best squad
    3rd Theater Medical Command

