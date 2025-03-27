AR-MEDCOM, 3rd TMC Soldiers finish strong in inaugural Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT MCCOY, Wis. - The "Warrior Medics" from various subordinate units under the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command competed against the "Desert Medics" from myriad units under the Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command during their joint and inaugural Best Squad Competition held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from March 24, 2025, through March 30, 2025. Eight AR-MEDCOM Soldiers took part in the competition and were split into two squads, while 17 Soldiers of the 3rd TMC competed in four squads.



For approximately a week, both the AR-MEDCOM and the 3rd TMC squads took part in a multitude of challenges and events such as the Norwegian Foot March, physical fitness events, weapons qualification ranges, written assessments, a land navigation course, a litter obstacle course and an appearance board.



The AR-MEDCOM Best Noncommissioned Officer and the AR-MEDCOM Best Soldier, as well as the AR-MEDCOM Best Squad to advance onto the U.S. Army Reserve-level competition later this year, were announced during the awards ceremony on March 30, 2025:



AR-MEDCOM Best NCO: Sgt. Max Wright, representing the Fort Sheridan, Ill. based Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group



AR-MEDCOM Best Soldier: Spc. Manuel Chavoya, representing the Camp Parks, Calif. based Western MARSG



AR-MEDCOM Best Squad

* Staff Sgt. Jennifer Phillips, representing the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness Training Command



* Sgt. Max Wright



* Cpl. Acasia Lanzaderas, representing the Southeast MARSG



* Spc. Manuel Chavoya



* Spc. Carlos Figueredo, representing the Northeast MARSG



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Lost Crusaders

Artist: Hampus Naeselius