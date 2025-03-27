NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment
participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration
mission in Germany and Norway, March 23-27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission
demonstrates NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High
Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision
fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S.,
Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from
Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire
Missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
03.30.2025
|03.30.2025 11:48
|Video Productions
|957073
|250330-A-CK914-1139
|DOD_110892973
|00:00:20
BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|1
|1
