NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment

participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration

mission in Germany and Norway, March 23-27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission

demonstrates NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High

Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision

fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S.,

Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire

Missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)