U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Forward Support Medical Platoon 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a class on medical evacuation utilizing the UH-60 Black Hawk March 24, 2025, in support of Salaknib 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957068
|VIRIN:
|250324-A-DQ898-9448
|Filename:
|DOD_110892871
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aviation MEDEVAC SMEE, by PFC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.