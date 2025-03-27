Aviation MEDEVAC SMEE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957068" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Forward Support Medical Platoon 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a class on medical evacuation utilizing the UH-60 Black Hawk March 24, 2025, in support of Salaknib 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)