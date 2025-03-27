Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation MEDEVAC SMEE

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Forward Support Medical Platoon 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a class on medical evacuation utilizing the UH-60 Black Hawk March 24, 2025, in support of Salaknib 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 00:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957068
    VIRIN: 250324-A-DQ898-9448
    Filename: DOD_110892871
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    This work, Aviation MEDEVAC SMEE, by PFC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Salaknib, Philippines, Salaknib25, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, USARPAC, INDOPACOM

