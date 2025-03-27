Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Las Vegas Army Reserve Soldier Encourages the Challenge of the Best Squad Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Todd Gottschall, a patient administration specialist with the Las Vegas, Nev. based 7243rd Medical Support unit, said meeting other Soldiers and performing warrior skills and tasks is an incredible experience at the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 28, 2025. Soldiers from AR-MEDCOM and the 3rd TMC competed in a week-long series of events that included obstacle courses, an 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March, simulated shoot houses, swim events, a physical fitness test and evaluation boards testing their physical and mental capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 20:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957060
    VIRIN: 250328-A-YH571-2028
    Filename: DOD_110892437
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    7243rd Medical Support Unit
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Best Squad Competition 2025

