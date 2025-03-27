Las Vegas Army Reserve Soldier Encourages the Challenge of the Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Todd Gottschall, a patient administration specialist with the Las Vegas, Nev. based 7243rd Medical Support unit, said meeting other Soldiers and performing warrior skills and tasks is an incredible experience at the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 28, 2025. Soldiers from AR-MEDCOM and the 3rd TMC competed in a week-long series of events that included obstacle courses, an 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March, simulated shoot houses, swim events, a physical fitness test and evaluation boards testing their physical and mental capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)