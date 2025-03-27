The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration hosts a National Vietnam War Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their legacy of service, March 29, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2025 11:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|957052
|Filename:
|DOD_110892163
|Length:
|00:53:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
