    National Guard, civilian agencies train disaster readiness at Patriot 25

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, the senior enlisted leader of Patriot 25 at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, discusses the exercise's value and the benefits it provides to National Guard members and participating agencies, March 27, 2025. Patriot 25, headquartered at the Air Dominance Center this year, is a premier National Guard disaster response exercise uniting military and civilian agencies to train for large-scale emergencies, including search and rescue, medical evacuations, and critical infrastructure assessments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross) (Music is released by Motion Array under the Content License, which makes it safe to use without asking for permission or giving credit to the artist - even for certain commercial purposes.)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957050
    VIRIN: 250328-Z-QV252-9761
    Filename: DOD_110892137
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard, civilian agencies train disaster readiness at Patriot 25, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    national guard bureau
    patriot
    joint training
    patriotns
    patriot25

