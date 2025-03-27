Army 250th Anniversary: Boots On The Ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957044" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Army’s 250th birthday, produced on March 29, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. “Boots on the Ground” draws inspiration from the 1915 poem "Boots” by Rudyard Kipling, read by Taylor Holmes, pairing its relentless rhythm with modern training footage across diverse operational environments. The video reflects the Army’s continued evolution and unwavering commitment to readiness, symbolized by the phrase: “250 years. Putting boots where others won’t.” For over 250 years, the U.S. Army has remained a force of strength, innovation, and service to the nation. With more than 200 career opportunities for Soldiers and over 500 career paths for civilians, the Army continues to move forward, one step at a time. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez) “Time is ticking away” by Benjamin McAvoy is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com