Salaknib 2025 Opening Ceremony

Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct an opening ceremony to signal the official start of Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 24, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.
|03.24.2025
|03.29.2025 06:06
|B-Roll
|957043
|250324-A-XA253-8070
|DOD_110892064
|00:01:48
|Location:
|PH
|0
|0
