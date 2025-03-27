Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 2025 Opening Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct an opening ceremony to signal the official start of Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 24, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 06:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957043
    VIRIN: 250324-A-XA253-8070
    Filename: DOD_110892064
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PH

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

