Army Culinary Specialists Sustain the Force

Culinary Specialists of the Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Brigade Support Battalion support Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2025 05:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957041
|VIRIN:
|250322-A-OL548-1590
|Filename:
|DOD_110892048
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
