    Army Culinary Specialists Sustain the Force

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Culinary Specialists of the Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Brigade Support Battalion support Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 05:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957041
    VIRIN: 250322-A-OL548-1590
    Filename: DOD_110892048
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

