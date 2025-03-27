25 ID Gimlets Mortar SMEE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Philippine Army 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers of the Cross-Domain Effects Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment (Task Force Gimlet), 25th Infantry Division, participated in a subject matter expert exchange on mortar operations training using the M252 18mm, M120, and 60mm mortar firing systems during Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 27, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.