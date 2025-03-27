Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25 ID Gimlets Mortar SMEE

    PHILIPPINES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Philippine Army 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers of the Cross-Domain Effects Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment (Task Force Gimlet), 25th Infantry Division, participated in a subject matter expert exchange on mortar operations training using the M252 18mm, M120, and 60mm mortar firing systems during Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 27, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 05:22
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250327-A-XA253-6910
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PH

    Salaknib, Philippines, Salaknib25, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, USARPAC, INDOPACOM

