    Salaknib 2025 | 2-11 Joint Sling Load Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Philippine Army 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, conduct joint Sling Load training during Salaknib 2025, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 26, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 05:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957038
    VIRIN: 250326-A-DQ898-6835
    Filename: DOD_110892040
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

