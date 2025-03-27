Soldiers with the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 11th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a period of instruction on the Fire Control Alignment Test (FCAT) in support of Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 20, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2025 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957037
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-OL548-8864
|Filename:
|DOD_110892039
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fire Control Alignment Test Training, by SGT Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.