Salaknib 2025 | 2-11 Joint Sling Load Training

Soldiers of the Philippine Army 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, conduct joint Sling Load training during Salaknib 2025, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 26, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)