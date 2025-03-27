Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Secretary Speaks at Iwo Jima Reunion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the 80th Reunion of Honor ceremony on Iwo Jima, March 29, 2025. The event commemorates the Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the deadliest battles of World War II

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 00:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 957031
    Filename: DOD_110891894
    Length: 00:11:34
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Speaks at Iwo Jima Reunion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download