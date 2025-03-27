CSM Galick visits Western NC

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visited Western North Carolina March 26 to tour Hurricane Helene recovery sites. During his visit, CSM Galick met with local teams, contractors and partners to observe the progress in waterway debris removal and thank those working to restore and protect impacted communities.
Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of Engineers.
Jon Stamper - River Clean-up Coordinator, MountainTrue
03.27.2025
03.28.2025
|Package
|957023
|250327-A-XB412-5262
|DOD_110891810
|00:02:33
|US
|1
|1
