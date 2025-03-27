Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight: Noah Fuller

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldier spotlight featuring, Spc. Noah Fuller, a military policeman for the Alabama National Guard, these interviews were conducted during the 2025 Alabama Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Location: ALABAMA, US

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Noah Fuller, by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    Soldier Spotlight
    Alabama National Guard

