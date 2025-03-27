Holloman AFB Conducts Large Force Exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Wing conducted a Large Force Exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, from Feb. 28 until March 15, 2025. The Flock Fest 25 exercise involved over 170 personnel from various military branches and units, providing invaluable cross-service training and operational experience for Airmen preparing for future deployments aimed at enhancing adaptability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)