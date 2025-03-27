Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman AFB Conducts Large Force Exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Wing conducted a Large Force Exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, from Feb. 28 until March 15, 2025. The Flock Fest 25 exercise involved over 170 personnel from various military branches and units, providing invaluable cross-service training and operational experience for Airmen preparing for future deployments aimed at enhancing adaptability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 17:00
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    F-16
    Holloman
    Homestead
    49th Wing
    Large Force Exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen

