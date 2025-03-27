Holloman AFB Conducts Large Force Exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Wing conducted a Large Force Exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, from Feb. 28 until March 15, 2025. The Flock Fest 25 exercise involved over 170 personnel from various military branches and units, providing invaluable cross-service training and operational experience for Airmen preparing for future deployments aimed at enhancing adaptability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957005
|VIRIN:
|250313-F-F4417-1777
|Filename:
|DOD_110891679
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
