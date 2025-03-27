Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) conducts flight operations at sea

Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun conducts flight operations with a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. B-roll package contains slow motion footage of takeoff and landing and full speed take off and landing. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley and Lt. Albert Leggett)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956988
|VIRIN:
|250321-G-UX292-4739
|Filename:
|DOD_110891476
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.