    Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) conducts flight operations at sea

    AT SEA

    03.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun conducts flight operations with a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. B-roll package contains slow motion footage of takeoff and landing and full speed take off and landing. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley and Lt. Albert Leggett)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956988
    VIRIN: 250321-G-UX292-4739
    Filename: DOD_110891476
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: AT SEA

