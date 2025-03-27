video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of the Tinker K-8 School groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2025. The renovation will increase capacity by more than 200 students and will improve many parts of the schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)