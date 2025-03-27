Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker K-8 School Groundbreaking

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll of the Tinker K-8 School groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2025. The renovation will increase capacity by more than 200 students and will improve many parts of the schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956983
    VIRIN: 250328-F-BZ180-6817
    Filename: DOD_110891426
    Length: 00:30:26
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker K-8 School Groundbreaking, by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker
    Hillsborough County Public School Board
    Hillsborough County Public Schools

