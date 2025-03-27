B-roll of the Tinker K-8 School groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2025. The renovation will increase capacity by more than 200 students and will improve many parts of the schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956983
|VIRIN:
|250328-F-BZ180-6817
|Filename:
|DOD_110891426
|Length:
|00:30:26
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
