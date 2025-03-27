Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Members participate in Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) training exercise. SOFAM 2025 is a Special Operations Command North training and validation event for unit medics that regularly conduct exercises and operations in the North American Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956976
    VIRIN: 250219-G-GM914-1447
    Filename: DOD_110891379
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCNORTH
    SOCNORTH USNORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download