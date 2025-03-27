Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball drug interdiction in the Eastern Pacific

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) crew members perform a multi-phase drug operation including surveillance flights, vessel interdiction, and drug seizure while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean, March 4, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard provides enduring value in service to the American people. As the world’s premier maritime law enforcement agency, the Coast Guard is the United States’ lead federal agency for drug interdiction on the high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956967
    VIRIN: 250304-G-BB085-1002
    Filename: DOD_110891359
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    JIATF-South
    USCGC Kimball
    USCG Counterdrug
    drug interdicition

