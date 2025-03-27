U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball drug interdiction in the Eastern Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crewmembers aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) perform a multi-phase drug operation including surveillance flights, vessel interdiction, and drug seizure while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard provides enduring value in service to the American people. As the world’s premier maritime law enforcement agency, the Coast Guard is the United States’ lead federal agency for drug interdiction on the high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)