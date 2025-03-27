Recce Town Square Supports The 2025 California Capital Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members and assets from Beale Air Force Base participated in the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport, California, March 22-23, 2025. The U-2 Dragon Lady performed as the opening act of the airshow along with two T-38 Talons, who were all a part of the Recce Town Square display for visitors to view.