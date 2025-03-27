Members and assets from Beale Air Force Base participated in the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport, California, March 22-23, 2025. The U-2 Dragon Lady performed as the opening act of the airshow along with two T-38 Talons, who were all a part of the Recce Town Square display for visitors to view.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956965
|VIRIN:
|250323-F-IE966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110891349
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MATHER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Recce Town Square Supports The 2025 California Capital Airshow, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS
