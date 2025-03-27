Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recce Town Square Supports The 2025 California Capital Airshow

    MATHER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Members and assets from Beale Air Force Base participated in the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport, California, March 22-23, 2025. The U-2 Dragon Lady performed as the opening act of the airshow along with two T-38 Talons, who were all a part of the Recce Town Square display for visitors to view.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956965
    VIRIN: 250323-F-IE966-1001
    Filename: DOD_110891349
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MATHER, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recce Town Square Supports The 2025 California Capital Airshow, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Beale AFB
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    California Capital Airshow
    T-38 Talons
    Recce Town

